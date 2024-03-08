Apple to Produce 8.5 Million OLED iPad Pro Models This Year

Apple has ordered an initial 8.5 million OLED display panels from South Korean suppliers for its upcoming redesigned iPad Pro models, which are expected to arrive as soon as this month. The refresh will mark the biggest design update to the Pro lineup since 2018.



Apple is relying on different OLED display suppliers for the upcoming ~11-inch and ~13-inch iPad Pro models, with Samsung Display exclusively producing ~11-inch panels and LG Display making the ~13-inch panels. Based on current orders, Samsung will produce 4 million units in 2024, while LG will make 4.5 million units for the year, perhaps suggesting that the larger model is forecast to be slightly more popular.

Industry insiders claim the division of labor is due to changes in Apple's demand outlook for OLED iPad Pro models, as well as the unstable production capacity and yield of the two suppliers, which are both still getting to grips with Apple's requirement for new panel technologies.

Apple is rumored to be aiming for "unrivaled" display quality, as well as a design that cuts down on the thickness and weight of its ‌iPad Pro models. Recent leaked CAD drawings of the upcoming models offer a better idea of just how thin the tablets will be. The larger ‌iPad Pro‌, for example, will be over 1mm thinner.

The number of OLED panels Apple orders from Samsung and LG may change after production of the initial quantity, depending on fluctuations in production yield and possible adjustments to Apple's demand forecast for the new ‌OLED ‌iPad‌ Pro‌ models. Apple's latest shipments forecast is said to have been a decrease from the 10 million units that were projected for 2024 last year.

Apple's ‌iPad Pro‌ models are also expected to be upgraded with faster 3-nanometer M3 chips, and MagSafe charging is a possibility. Apple is also expected to sell the devices with a new Magic Keyboard and an upgraded Apple Pencil. For all the details, refer to our OLED iPad Pro guide.

(Via DigiTimes.)