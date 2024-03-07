Satechi Launches USB-C Multiport 8K Adapter
Accessory maker Satechi today announced the launch of a new USB-C adapter that's designed to work with Apple's products, including the new MacBook Air. The USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 includes four USB-C ports, an 8K HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, a UHS-II SD card slot, and support for passthrough charging.
According to Satechi, the Multiport Adapter offers display options that include 8K/30Hz, 4K/120Hz, 2K/144Hz, and 1080p/240Hz. Three of the USB-C data ports support USB 3.2 Gen 2 transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s, while one offers 5Gb/s.
For Macs, up to 85W passthrough charging is available, which can power either the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro. Satechi is offering the new Multiport Adapter in space gray, silver, and midnight, matching Apple's color options, and it is made from aluminum.
The USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K can be purchased from the Satechi website for $99.99.
