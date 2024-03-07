Apple Releases tvOS 17.4

by

Apple today released tvOS 17.4, the fourth major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.4 comes over a month after the release of tvOS 17.3.

apple tv 4k red image
tvOS 17.4 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 17.4 automatically.

Compared to other operating system updates, tvOS 17.4 updates are often minor in scale, focusing on bug fixes and other small improvements. We did not find new features during the tvOS 17.4 beta testing process.

Apple shares release notes for tvOS in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each new version of tvOS comes out.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Top Rated Comments

NetMage Avatar
NetMage
9 minutes ago at 10:36 am

Hope to see more improvements to the Apple TV app.
I’d be happy if they just stopped pushing AppleTV+ advertisements all over the home screen and focused on what is available / subscribed. There is a whole tab for AppleTV+ already.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
28 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Yes we saw the 17.4 RC just on March 4th, and now on March 7th it goes public. Thats fast.

Released today

* macOS 14.4 (23E214) - March 7, 2024
* tvOS 17.4 (21L227) - March 7, 2024
* visionOS 1.1 (21O211) - March 7, 2024
* watchOS 10.4 (21T216) - March 7, 2024
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nuckinfutz Avatar
nuckinfutz
24 minutes ago at 10:22 am
I like my ATV but truth but told I rarely look forward to updates because it's on a very unambitious update path.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scrapesleon Avatar
scrapesleon
21 minutes ago at 10:25 am
hopefully it fixes the bugs in the home app
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Crow_Servo Avatar
Crow_Servo
12 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Hope to see more improvements to the Apple TV app.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NetMage Avatar
NetMage
10 minutes ago at 10:36 am
“Compared to other operating system updates, tvOS 17.4 updates are often minor in scale”
Is that from your extensive experience with all the other tvOS 17.4 updates?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Source: Apple to Announce New Products This Week

Sunday March 3, 2024 11:38 am PST by
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Read Full Article232 comments
Apple MacBook Air 2 up hero 240304

Apple Announces New MacBook Air Models With M3 Chip

Monday March 4, 2024 5:04 am PST by
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Read Full Article484 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 With EU App Changes, New Emoji, Podcast Transcripts and More

Tuesday March 5, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. The software updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article164 comments
iOS 17

Apple Expected to Release iOS 17.4 This Week With These New Features

Sunday March 3, 2024 4:32 pm PST by
iOS 17.4 is expected to be released to all users this week. The update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone, as outlined below. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, and an iMessage security upgrade. The update also adds new emoji, introduces Apple Cash virtual card numbers, further...
Read Full Article
iPhone Trade In Box

Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches

Wednesday March 6, 2024 8:42 am PST by
Apple today adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., with the changes reflected on its website. Apple slightly increased trade-in values for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, second-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 4, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, while trade-in values slightly decreased for the entry-level iPad, Apple Watch...
Read Full Article36 comments