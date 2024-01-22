Apple Releases tvOS 17.3

Apple today released tvOS 17.3, the third major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.3 comes over a month after tvOS 17.2, an update that brought the revamped Apple TV app.

tvOS 17.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 17.3 automatically.

tvOS updates are typically minor in scale compared to other operating system updates, focusing primarily on bug fixes and smaller improvements rather than notable outward-facing changes. No new features were found in the tvOS 17.3 beta testing process.

Apple shares release notes for tvOS in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each new version of tvOS comes out.

