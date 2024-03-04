M3 MacBook Pro to Get Multi-Display Support With Software Update

Apple is planning a software update that will add multi-display support to the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro model, the company confirmed to 9to5Mac. The M3 MacBook Air models that were introduced today include support for up to two 5K external displays when used in clamshell mode, a feature that is not currently available on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the same M3 chip.

m3 macbook pro blue
With the two machines using the same M3 chip, it was not clear why the ‌MacBook Air‌ has the feature while the MacBook Pro does not, but it is an issue that Apple plans to rectify. In the near future, a software update will add the option for the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro to drive two external displays when the lid of the machine is closed.

Both the M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ and the M3 MacBook Pro offer support for one external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz when the display is open, and with the update, the M3 MacBooks will also be able to power two 5K external displays with a resolution of up to 60Hz. That is equivalent to the Studio Display, so users can expect to be able to run two of Apple's 5K displays in clamshell mode.

The higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models are already able to drive multiple displays, so this change only applies to the 14-inch MacBook Pro that has the M3 chip. This machine replaced the prior-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple has now done away with.

10 minutes ago at 10:51 am

I have a M1 Pro 14" MBP, is this download exclusive to the M3 series?
The M1 pro supports 2 displays already.
3 minutes ago at 10:58 am

So M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16" remains to support only two external displays even it could do three?
Need to hold back some features to make you upgrade to M4.
11 minutes ago at 10:50 am
Called it! https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/macs-with-m3-chip-still-officially-support-only-a-single-external-display.2409623/?post=32689909#post-32689909

The same holds true of M1/M2. It's still absolutely an artificial limitation on those platforms.
9 minutes ago at 10:52 am

I have a M1 Pro 14" MBP, is this download exclusive to the M3 series?
my M1 Max can handle 2 displays as long as the mac is powered
8 minutes ago at 10:52 am

Called it! https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/macs-with-m3-chip-still-officially-support-only-a-single-external-display.2409623/?post=32689909#post-32689909

The same holds true of M1/M2. It's still absolutely an artificial limitation on those platforms.
There still could be a technical reason (although it should have never happened). Running a display through sidebar is totally different than a physical connection. Some of speculated even while in clamshell mode, the display is still connected, causing the limitation. The new model may have a new hardware component that completely disconnects the the built in display like a KVM so to speak...that said, the fact they held this feature back from the earlier m3 chips is sus
4 minutes ago at 10:56 am
Wonder if they could do something similar with the M3 Pro MacBooks so that they could drive three external displays in clamshell mode…

That would make an M3 Pro MacBook Pro an interesting option. I currently drive three external displays from an M2 Pro Mac mini, but that means I need a separate laptop…
