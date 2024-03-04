M3 MacBook Pro to Get Multi-Display Support With Software Update

Apple is planning a software update that will add multi-display support to the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro model, the company confirmed to 9to5Mac. The M3 MacBook Air models that were introduced today include support for up to two 5K external displays when used in clamshell mode, a feature that is not currently available on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the same M3 chip.



With the two machines using the same M3 chip, it was not clear why the ‌MacBook Air‌ has the feature while the MacBook Pro does not, but it is an issue that Apple plans to rectify. In the near future, a software update will add the option for the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro to drive two external displays when the lid of the machine is closed.

Both the M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ and the M3 MacBook Pro offer support for one external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz when the display is open, and with the update, the M3 MacBooks will also be able to power two 5K external displays with a resolution of up to 60Hz. That is equivalent to the Studio Display, so users can expect to be able to run two of Apple's 5K displays in clamshell mode.

The higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models are already able to drive multiple displays, so this change only applies to the 14-inch MacBook Pro that has the M3 chip. This machine replaced the prior-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple has now done away with.