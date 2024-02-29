Apple to Adapt William Gibson's Cyberpunk Novel 'Neuromancer' for TV+
Apple is working on a TV adaptation of William Gibson's acclaimed cyberpunk sci-fi novel Neuromancer, the company announced on Wednesday.
The new 10-episode drama will be created by Graham Roland and JD Dillard as a co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content. "Neuromancer" will also be produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment, with Roland serving as show runner and Dillard set to direct the pilot episode.
From the TV+ press release:
The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.
"We're incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+," said creators and executive producers Roland and Dillard. "Since we became friends nearly 10 years ago, we've looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. 'Neuromancer' has inspired so much of the science fiction that's come after it and we're looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson's definitive 'cyberpunk' world."
The debut novel by Gibson, Neuromancer has been praised as one of the first and most-respected works within the cyberpunk genre and has received numerous accolades, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award and the Hugo Award. The novel served as the first book in the "Sprawl" trilogy and was followed by Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive.
Gibson's work introduced a gritty, technologically saturated view of the future that was revolutionary at the time. The author's vision introduced the now-familiar concepts of cyberspace (a term Gibson is credited with popularizing), virtual reality, and AI, presenting them in a way that was both innovative and prophetic.
Apple TV+ has become something of a sanctuary for unique science fiction, featuring everything from renowned novels such as "Foundation" and "Silo" to original series like "For All Mankind" and "Severance." Apple TV+ received a price increase in October, and the service now costs $9.99 per month in the U.S. for new and existing subscribers.
