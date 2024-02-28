Google Maps Finally Rolls Out Glanceable Directions

After more than a year since announcing the feature, Google Maps is finally rolling out glanceable directions on Android and iOS (via Android Police).



The feature allows users to view turn-by-turn directions and a live ETA directly from their device's lock screen – information that was previously only visible when a phone was unlocked.

Glanceable directions also work on the app's route overview screen that appears after launching directions, before users tap the Start button. Google Maps will show directions, live ETA, and even update the route if the user takes a different path, as shown in the GIF embedded below.

Glanceable directions are off by default, but can be enabled in the app's main settings, under Navigation. In our tests on iPhone, the setting only appeared after switching Google accounts, suggesting the feature is still rolling out. However, we are still not seeing support for Live Activities in iOS, which was promised a year ago.



Google first announced glanceable directions last February, and in June said the feature was rolling out that month for walking, cycling, and driving directions on Android and iOS, including compatibility with Live Activities in iOS 16.1.



Based on assets recently unearthed by MacRumors in an earlier version of the app, Google Maps continues to work on integrating Live Activities support for iPhones, but when we'll actually see it at this point is anyone's guess.