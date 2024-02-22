Apple Says Spotify Wants 'Limitless Access' to App Store Tools Without Paying
Amid rumors that the European Commission will soon fine Apple 500 million euros for breaking EU law over access to streaming music services, Apple today commented on its relationship with Spotify and the ongoing complaints that Spotify has made to the EC to attempt to get the App Store rules changed.
In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said that Spotify is aiming to get unlimited access to Apple's tools and services without paying anything for the value that Spotify receives from the App Store.
"We're happy to support the success of all developers -- including Spotify, which is the largest music streaming app in the world. Spotify pays Apple nothing for the services that have helped them build, update, and share their app with Apple users in 160 countries spanning the globe. Fundamentally, their complaint is about trying to get limitless access to all of Apple's tools without paying anything for the value Apple provides."
The European Union's investigation into the streaming music market and Apple's App Store policies was initially sparked by Apple Music competitor Spotify. Spotify has complained multiple times about the App Store rules that prevent it from allowing users to subscribe to Spotify without using in-app purchases and without paying a fee to Apple.
Spotify began working with the European Commission in 2015, and the company filed a final complaint in Europe 2019. That led to a Statement of Objections from the European Commission in 2021. After that, the European Commission filed a "replacement" Statement of Objections on two separate occasions as it narrowed the focus of its investigation, with the latest statement released in December 2023. Over the last 10 years, Spotify met with the European Commission 65 times in an attempt to convince the EU that Apple's rules negatively impact streaming music services.
According to Apple, Spotify wants to rewrite the rules for its own gain. Spotify's complaints are not about competition or finding a better deal for consumers -- Spotify simply wants a better deal. As of right now, Spotify pays Apple nothing, and has been trying to convince the EU to give it access to Apple's technology, App Store reach, and monetization through the App Store without paying anything to Apple.
