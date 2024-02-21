Top 7 Best-Selling Smartphones Last Year Were All iPhones

Apple's iPhone models dominated the top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023, with only Samsung's mid-range devices making the list, according to Counterpoint Research's Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Share of Global Top 10 Best selling Smartphones 2023
Apple took all top seven positions – a first for the company. iPhone 14 models made up the top three for the series to become the best-selling smartphone of 2023, with the US and China making up half of its sales. The model contributed 19% of the total ‌iPhone‌ sales for 2023.

The iPhone 13 came fourth largely thanks to popularity in Japan and India, while iPhone 15 models took the fifth, sixth, and seventh slots, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max the best-selling model in Apple's newest lineup, despite its relatively late launch in September last year. From the tracker report:

Apple's total sales remained flat in 2023 even as major competitors declined. This stability was partly due to a significant boost from emerging markets like India and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2023, India became the fifth smartphone market to exceed 10 million iPhone unit sales in a single year, highlighting the market's growing importance for Apple. These factors contributed to the iPhone 15 series sales matching the performance of the iPhone 14 series in 2022.

Samsung's budget A series devices filled eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, thanks to their strong value proposition, but none of the Korean company's flagship premium Galaxy phones even made the list.

Counterpoint's research backs up previous data from market research firm IDC, which showed Apple overtook Samsung as the top global smartphone manufacturer in 2023, shipping more phones annually than Samsung for the first time.

Top Rated Comments

I7guy Avatar
I7guy
51 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Quite the accomplishment for apple. The 14 and 15 are great phones overall.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Maigrais Avatar
Maigrais
5 minutes ago at 06:26 am
That's insane. iPhone is a non-elastic product. Its demand is through the roof (thanks in part to Apple's ecosystem lock-in.) But also the device's ease of use and efficiency are brilliant. I am very curious how iPhone 16 series will compete in the market.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
51 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Makes sense I guess, but what is the Apple vs Android split these days? So many handsets out there than just top 10.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gatorvet96 Avatar
gatorvet96
39 minutes ago at 05:51 am

Agreed. Seeing this as a "Global" list surprises me. Congrats to Apple, but surely there's gotta be many, many cheap Android phone sales not being counted?
They are all counted. The list is the top 10 phones. But that list is only 19.8% total leaving 80.2% adding up all the many many other phones on the market.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pezimak Avatar
Pezimak
30 minutes ago at 06:01 am
Not bad. Having a 14 Pro Max I recently got it's an excellent phone, 'some' of Apples iOS is buggy still on it but that's par for the course these days. But very impressive results. Although I believe global phone sales are slowing down as less people upgrade every year?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
