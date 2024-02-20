'Masters of the Air' Sees Most Watched Apple TV+ Launch to Date
Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air had more viewers in its opening weekend than any other Apple TV+ show has had in its first season, Apple told Variety.
Apple did not provide details on the exact number of viewers, but the show beat out popular Apple TV+ offerings like The Morning Show and Severance. Masters of the Air features the 100th Bomb Group that performed dangerous aviation raids in Nazi Germany.
After the premiere of Masters of the Air, viewership across Apple TV+ grew 65 percent worldwide compared to the prior seven-day period, plus Apple maintained double-digit growth across more than 100 territories.
Masters of the Air was a highly anticipated show that was created as a companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, both of which were popular when they debuted, so it had a built-in audience. The show is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, who also worked on the prior shows.
Masters of the Air debuted on January 26, and episodes are being released weekly. The finale is set to air on Friday, March 15.
