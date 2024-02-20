iOS 17.4 Lets You See Your iPhone 15 Battery Health at a Glance

With iOS 17.4, Apple is tweaking how battery health is reported to iPhone 15 users, making it easier for them to understand their battery status at a glance.



In the Battery section of the Settings app, the Battery Health listing now has a readout such as "Normal" that is accessible without tapping in to the prior "Battery Health & Charging" section.

If you tap on the battery health readout on an ‌iPhone 15‌, the battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use will be listed. This information was previously hidden in the General > About section of the Settings app.

The Charging Optimization section continues to provide the same settings. Optimized Battery Charging preserves battery health by learning usage habits and limiting the amount of time that the battery sits at a 100 percent charge. There is also an option to limit charging to 80 percent to further preserve health, and a toggle for turning off optimized charging all together.

Note that these changes are limited to the ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Battery settings have not changed on older iPhone models.