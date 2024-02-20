iOS 17.4 Lets You See Your iPhone 15 Battery Health at a Glance

With iOS 17.4, Apple is tweaking how battery health is reported to iPhone 15 users, making it easier for them to understand their battery status at a glance.

In the Battery section of the Settings app, the Battery Health listing now has a readout such as "Normal" that is accessible without tapping in to the prior "Battery Health & Charging" section.

If you tap on the battery health readout on an ‌iPhone 15‌, the battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use will be listed. This information was previously hidden in the General > About section of the Settings app.

The Charging Optimization section continues to provide the same settings. Optimized Battery Charging preserves battery health by learning usage habits and limiting the amount of time that the battery sits at a 100 percent charge. There is also an option to limit charging to 80 percent to further preserve health, and a toggle for turning off optimized charging all together.

Note that these changes are limited to the ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Battery settings have not changed on older iPhone models.

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
43 minutes ago at 11:32 am
Literally no reason why this is limited to 15, except Apple being Apple.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BanjoDudeAhoy Avatar
BanjoDudeAhoy
47 minutes ago at 11:29 am

Note that these changes are limited to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Battery settings have not changed on older iPhone models.
The question is, why?
Is there anything that prevents them from doing it on previous models?
It's not like this is such a killer feature that people would pick a 15 over a (likely cheaper by now) 14 or so if they're not already sold on a 15.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
46 minutes ago at 11:29 am

Note that these changes are limited to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Battery settings have not changed on older iPhone
So this data has been available in coconut battery for many years, so limiting this to iPhone 15 seems odd. Or are there HW changes for this type of data in iPhone 15 that I’m not aware of?
Otherwise, seems more useful to older iPhones than the latest and greatest…
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
45 minutes ago at 11:31 am
Ugh - Cue the anxiety over battery over these forums. Honestly - these detailed metrics lead to so much worry.

A phone battery is a consumable. Use your phone as you need and replace the battery when it's done. It's like tires on a car - drive them until they need replacing, and get new ones when they are worn.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
43 minutes ago at 11:33 am
The battery on my 15 Pro Max is so good that I've had 80% limit turned on since I got the phone and have never gotten dangerously low.

It's mind blowingly good!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
31 minutes ago at 11:44 am
This artificial limitation imposed on older models seems rather odd... unless there is some technical reason I don't see how this cannot be implimentated for older models as when you go to get servicing at Apple Store they can pull this info from the phone.. including cycle count.

It just puts you off the company when they pull things like this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
