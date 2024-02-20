iOS 17.4 Lets You See Your iPhone 15 Battery Health at a Glance
With iOS 17.4, Apple is tweaking how battery health is reported to iPhone 15 users, making it easier for them to understand their battery status at a glance.
In the Battery section of the Settings app, the Battery Health listing now has a readout such as "Normal" that is accessible without tapping in to the prior "Battery Health & Charging" section.
If you tap on the battery health readout on an iPhone 15, the battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use will be listed. This information was previously hidden in the General > About section of the Settings app.
The Charging Optimization section continues to provide the same settings. Optimized Battery Charging preserves battery health by learning usage habits and limiting the amount of time that the battery sits at a 100 percent charge. There is also an option to limit charging to 80 percent to further preserve health, and a toggle for turning off optimized charging all together.
Note that these changes are limited to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Battery settings have not changed on older iPhone models.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Following the launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset, attention has shifted towards what is next on the company's agenda this year. As usual, March should be eventful for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what to expect...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU and Apple Podcasts transcripts. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More details about the new...
Apple's recent iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. The Wall Street Journal last year reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID password, turn off ...
Apple is speeding up development of a smart ring that can be worn on the finger to track users' health biometrics, claims a new report coming out of Korea. Teaser image of Samsung Galaxy Ring shown at Galaxy Unpacked in January Apple has toyed with the idea of a ring wearable for several years, as indicated by several patents, but with Samsung preparing to bring its own product to market, the ...
Top Rated Comments
Is there anything that prevents them from doing it on previous models?
It's not like this is such a killer feature that people would pick a 15 over a (likely cheaper by now) 14 or so if they're not already sold on a 15.
Otherwise, seems more useful to older iPhones than the latest and greatest…
A phone battery is a consumable. Use your phone as you need and replace the battery when it's done. It's like tires on a car - drive them until they need replacing, and get new ones when they are worn.
It's mind blowingly good!
It just puts you off the company when they pull things like this.