Apple Music Launches Monthly Replay Experience

Apple today rolled out a monthly version of Apple Music Replay, allowing users to see statistics about their listening habits on a more regular basis (via Engadget).



The new monthly ‌Apple Music‌ Replay experience show the total number of listening minutes for the previous month and top artists, songs, and albums, as well as monthly milestones. This data will be archived and continue to be available for revisiting at a later date.

The feature is viewable at replay.music.apple.com and remains a browser-only experience.

