Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Get Major Discounts at Best Buy, Save Up to $300 This Weekend Only

by

Best Buy has a big Presidents' Day sale happening this weekend, and it includes some of the best prices we've ever seen on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. This event will last through the weekend and end on Monday, February 19. Our article from yesterday has a deeper dive into everything being discounted during the sale.

macbook bb saleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Some of these deals (particularly the MacBook Pro discounts) require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window, and more.

MacBook Air

macbook air blue feb
The highlight of the MacBook Air deals is on the 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air, priced at $999.00, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB M2 model on sale at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these $300 discounts are a match for the best prices we've ever seen on the M2 15-inch MacBook Air.

$250 OFF
13-inch M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

You can also find solid discounts on the M2 13-inch MacBook Air and M1 13-inch MacBook Air during Best Buy's new sale. Prices on the M2 models begin at $949.00 and prices on the M1 models begin at $749.99, both of which are matching previous record low discounts.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro blue feb
There are a few more MacBook Pro discounts than MacBook Air discounts, but they will all require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. If you don't have one, you can still get solid second-best prices on these computers at Best Buy this weekend.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

$200 OFF
M3 14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,399.00

$250 OFF
M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,749.00

$250 OFF
M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,149.00

Some of the highlights include the 512GB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,399.00 and the 512GB M3 Pro model at $1,749.00. In total, you'll find up to $250 off these computers, and there are also a few 16-inch models on sale this weekend as well.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

brofkand Avatar
brofkand
6 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Is it possible to filter out all these deal posts from the front page?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hogswarts Avatar
Hogswarts
25 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Sadly the $300-off models have only 8GB RAM.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
22 minutes ago at 10:38 am
MBA's, even the 15", seem to be on relative fire sale

Must be that M3 model coming
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
20 minutes ago at 10:40 am

MBA's, even the 15", seem to be on relative fire sale

Must be that M3 model coming
Just coming to post something similar. Must be a clearing of inventory for an impending new model.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
6 minutes ago at 10:55 am

Looks like every day is a sales day in the USA.
In defense of Apple and Tim's only goal (make more money), it has apparently been studied and way too many consumers are just totally easily duped by "SALE! BUY NOW!! QUICK... ITs ON SALE!!"

You can raise the prices and offer a discount and you'll sell more than if you simply set the price fairly and correctly (and at the same actual price of the raised MSRP-Sale Discount) to begin with.

It's sad
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AF_APPLETALK Avatar
AF_APPLETALK
9 minutes ago at 10:51 am

Sadly the $300-off models have only 8GB RAM.
That's what makes these sales so painful. Here's a great discount on a laptop you don't want.

Though, I guess the actual value of an 8 GB machine is more aligned with -$300
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

