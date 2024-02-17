Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Get Major Discounts at Best Buy, Save Up to $300 This Weekend Only

Best Buy has a big Presidents' Day sale happening this weekend, and it includes some of the best prices we've ever seen on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. This event will last through the weekend and end on Monday, February 19. Our article from yesterday has a deeper dive into everything being discounted during the sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Some of these deals (particularly the MacBook Pro discounts) require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window, and more.



MacBook Air



The highlight of the MacBook Air deals is on the 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air, priced at $999.00, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB M2 model on sale at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these $300 discounts are a match for the best prices we've ever seen on the M2 15-inch MacBook Air.

You can also find solid discounts on the M2 13-inch MacBook Air and M1 13-inch MacBook Air during Best Buy's new sale. Prices on the M2 models begin at $949.00 and prices on the M1 models begin at $749.99, both of which are matching previous record low discounts.



MacBook Pro



There are a few more MacBook Pro discounts than MacBook Air discounts, but they will all require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. If you don't have one, you can still get solid second-best prices on these computers at Best Buy this weekend.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

Some of the highlights include the 512GB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,399.00 and the 512GB M3 Pro model at $1,749.00. In total, you'll find up to $250 off these computers, and there are also a few 16-inch models on sale this weekend as well.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.