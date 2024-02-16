Get Record Low Prices on MacBooks, iPads, and More During Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale
Best Buy kicked off a new Presidents' Day sale that will last all weekend and end on Monday. As is typical of Best Buy's sales, this one covers a wide selection of products including TVs, video games, smartphones, and Apple products.
In terms of Apple devices, you'll find great discounts on iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches. We've collected all of these products that are on sale below, with a few non-Apple discounts as well. Remember that all of these deals are expected to expire on Monday.
Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window, and more.
TVs
- 50-inch Toshiba LED 4K Smart TV - $249.99, down from $319.99
- 55-inch Toshiba LED 4K Smart TV - $269.99, down from $429.99
- 85-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV - $799.99, down from $1,299.99
- 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,499.99, down from $1,999.99
- 65-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,599.99, down from $2,099.99
- 77-inch Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,799.99, down from $3,599.99
MacBook Pro
- 512GB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro - $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00
- 1TB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro - $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00
- 512GB M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro - $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00
- 1TB M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro - $2,149.00, down from $2,399.00
- 512GB M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro - $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00
- 1TB M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro - $3,249.00, down from $3,499.00
MacBook Air
- 256GB M1 13-inch MacBook Air - $749.99, down from $999.00
- 256GB M2 13-inch MacBook Air - $949.00, down from $1,099.00
- 512GB M2 13-inch MacBook Air - $1,199.00, down from $1,399.00
- 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air - $999.00, down from $1,299.00
- 512GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air - $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00
iPad
- 64GB Wi-Fi 9th Gen iPad - $249.99, down from $329.00
- 64GB Wi-Fi 10th Gen iPad - $349.00, down from $449.00
- 256GB Wi-Fi 10th Gen iPad - $499.00, down from $599.00
- 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air - $449.99, down from $599.99
- 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air - $599.99, down from $749.99
- 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 - $399.99, down from $499.00
- 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 - $549.99, down from $649.00
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) - $189.00, down from $249.00
- Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) - $219.00, down from $279.00
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) - $349.00, down from $399.00
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) - $379.00, down from $429.00
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 - $749.00, down from $799.00
