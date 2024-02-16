First iPhone 16 Component Leak Reveals Redesigned Camera Chassis
Following our previous in-depth coverage of the iPhone 16 and the various camera bump designs Apple has tested for it, new information has surfaced on social media website X from user Majin Bu. Although this user has a mixed track record, they have occasionally provided accurate information on the design of upcoming iPhones, and their latest post could very well be our first look at a genuine iPhone 16 part.
In their post, Bu shared an image of what appears to be the main camera chassis for the base model iPhone 16, featuring a vertical camera layout. Although the part image was posted upside down, as pointed out by users replying to Bu's post, this does not affect the authenticity of the component itself.
MacRumors is able to independently verify the authenticity of the component design pictured above. Through our industry sources, we are able to confirm that the item featured in Bu’s post is the main camera chassis for the I-34 camera project, intended for use in the base model iPhone 16 set to be released later this year.
This latest component leak aligns with multiple reports concerning the new vertical camera layout Apple has planned for the iPhone 16. As seen in our December report on early iPhone 16 prototypes, along with our coverage of more recent internal designs, Apple has decided to align the cameras vertically, as opposed to the current diagonal layout found on the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. By employing a vertical camera layout, Apple could bring Spatial Video recording to the base model iPhone 16, expanding the feature's overall availability to the entire iPhone 16 range.
Along with the vertical camera layout, the iPhone 16 is also expected to receive the Action button as a carryover from the iPhone 15 Pro, and will have an additional Capture button featuring force-sensor technology, located on the right side of the device.
For additional information on what to expect with this year’s new iPhones, check out our dedicated rumor roundup pages for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Apple's next-generation A18 and M4 chips for future iPhone and Mac models will feature an upgraded Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores, according to a report today from the Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News. An upgraded Neural Engine would improve performance for AI/machine learning tasks. iOS 18 is rumored to have new generative AI features for Siri, Shortcuts, Messages,...
iOS 18 is still months away from being unveiled, but there are already rumors and expectations for the software update, as outlined below. iOS 18 is rumored to include new ChatGPT-like generative AI features for Siri and several built-in Apple apps. The update is expected to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience with Android users. A sketchy rumor claimed...
Top Rated Comments
Spatial video is indeed fun, and this shows Apple's commitment to the field. They do play the long game.