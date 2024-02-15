Apple Responds to Meta's Plan to Charge 30% Fee on Boosted Posts Purchased Through App Store

by

In October 2022, Apple updated its App Store Review Guidelines to clarify that sales of "boosted" posts in social media apps must use the App Store's in-app purchase system. Apple thereby receives up to a 30% cut of these sales.

Facebook Feature
As a result of that clarification, Meta today announced that it will soon charge advertisers a 30% fee when they purchase boosted posts through the Facebook and Instagram apps for iOS. This policy will allow Meta to offset the amount that it will owe Apple for each sale — it is essentially passing on the added cost to its customers. Advertisers who purchase boosted posts through the iOS apps will also now be required to pay in advance, whereas Meta typically collects payment for boosted posts after they are shown.

Meta said this change will take effect in the U.S. later this month, and in additional countries later this year. Advertisers can avoid the 30% fee and prepayment by purchasing boosted posts on the web at Facebook.com and Instagram.com.

"We are required to either comply with Apple's guidelines, or remove boosted posts from our apps," said Meta, in a press release today. "We do not want to remove the ability to boost posts, as this would hurt small businesses by making the feature less discoverable and potentially deprive them of a valuable way to promote their business."

Meta previously said that "Apple continues to evolve its policies to grow their own business while undercutting others in the digital economy."

Millions of small businesses use boosted posts on Facebook and Instagram, according to Meta. A boosted post is a key advertising tool for businesses, allowing them to reach larger audiences on Facebook and Instagram in exchange for payment.

Apple Responds

In response to Meta's announcement, Apple said App Store apps have always been required to use its in-app purchase system for the sale of digital goods and services.

"We have always required that purchases of digital goods and services within apps must use In-App Purchase," said Apple, in a statement shared with MacRumors today. "Boosting, which allows an individual or organization to pay to increase the reach of a post or profile, is a digital service — so of course In-App Purchase is required. This has always been the case and there are many examples of apps that do it successfully."

If boosted posts have always been considered a digital service, it is unclear why Apple has allowed Meta to directly charge advertisers for many years, and it did not respond when we asked for an explanation. At a minimum, it appears that Apple has allowed Meta to circumvent the App Store's in-app purchase system for boosted posts since clarifying its App Store Review Guidelines in October 2022. That grace period is clearly ending now.

As part of its response, Apple said it has indeed given Meta ample opportunity to comply with the App Store Review Guidelines as they are currently written.

Apple added that businesses have the option to use the Meta Ads Manager app on iOS to set up and pay for their ad campaigns without using the App Store's in-app purchase system, as this app complies with the App Store Review Guidelines, which permit apps designed for the sole purpose of managing ad campaigns to offer direct payment options.

Tags: App Store, Meta

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
4 minutes ago at 10:41 am

Apple: "We have always required that purchases of digital goods and services within apps must use In-App Purchase,"
Which is total BS and you should stop


As part of its response, Apple said it has indeed given Meta ample opportunity to comply with the App Store Review Guidelines as they are currently written.
Apple acts like the mob
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
indychris Avatar
indychris
2 minutes ago at 10:43 am
I absolutely loathe Meta, but I can't help but side with them on this. If it's fair for Apple to charge Meta, then it's fair for Meta to charge users. Is anyone actually shocked or bothered by this? I'm surprised it took them this long.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Monday February 12, 2024 7:51 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Read Full Article
problem jon stewart

Jon Stewart Confirms Apple Canceled Show: 'They Didn't Want Me to Say Things That Might Get Me in Trouble'

Monday February 12, 2024 11:17 am PST by
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Read Full Article303 comments
New Macs iPads iOS 17 4

New MacBook Airs and iPads, iOS 17.4, and More Expected Next Month

Monday February 12, 2024 9:08 am PST by
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Header Updated

iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Longest-Ever Battery Life

Monday February 12, 2024 5:40 am PST by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Read Full Article89 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These 5 New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday February 10, 2024 7:05 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Read Full Article
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

Did You Have an iPhone 7? You Could Receive Up to $349 From Apple

Wednesday February 14, 2024 3:00 am PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article
iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray

iPhone 16 Rumored to Feature 'Significantly' Upgraded Neural Engine for iOS 18's Generative AI Features

Wednesday February 14, 2024 12:22 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation A18 and M4 chips for future iPhone and Mac models will feature an upgraded Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores, according to a report today from the Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News. An upgraded Neural Engine would improve performance for AI/machine learning tasks. iOS 18 is rumored to have new generative AI features for Siri, Shortcuts, Messages,...
Read Full Article137 comments