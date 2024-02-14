When to Expect New AirPods Max to Launch
It has been more than three years since Apple released the AirPods Max, leading some to wonder when the over-ear headphones will be updated.
Below, we outline when to expect new AirPods Max, and rumored features.
Timing
In an October 2023 edition of his newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple planned to release new AirPods Max in "late 2024," so the headphones are likely around 7-10 months away from being updated based on that timeframe.
Apple announced the current AirPods Max in a press release on December 8, 2020, and the headphones launched a week later.
New Features
Apple is only planning minor changes for the AirPods Max, including a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging and wired audio playback, according to Gurman. He also said the headphones will be available in new color options. The current color options include Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray.
Gurman said the updated headphones will still be considered first-generation AirPods Max, signifying how minor the changes may be.
The updated AirPods Max will likely support Bluetooth 5.3, up from Bluetooth 5.0, for more reliable and power-efficient wireless audio connectivity.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
Top Rated Comments
But yeah, what an underwhelming update if true. Four years with nothing, and it's not even going to be a new generation? On one hand I find these rumors hard to believe, but I also wouldn't put it past Apple. Over-ear headphones are niche, and these can't bring in anywhere near the revenue that non-Max AirPods do.