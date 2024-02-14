When to Expect New AirPods Max to Launch

It has been more than three years since Apple released the AirPods Max, leading some to wonder when the over-ear headphones will be updated.



Below, we outline when to expect new AirPods Max, and rumored features.



Timing

In an October 2023 edition of his newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple planned to release new AirPods Max in "late 2024," so the headphones are likely around 7-10 months away from being updated based on that timeframe.

Apple announced the current AirPods Max in a press release on December 8, 2020, and the headphones launched a week later.



New Features

Apple is only planning minor changes for the AirPods Max, including a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging and wired audio playback, according to Gurman. He also said the headphones will be available in new color options. The current color options include Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray.

Gurman said the updated headphones will still be considered first-generation AirPods Max, signifying how minor the changes may be.

The updated AirPods Max will likely support Bluetooth 5.3, up from Bluetooth 5.0, for more reliable and power-efficient wireless audio connectivity.