Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming one week after Apple seeded the second betas.
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.
iOS 17.4 introduces sweeping changes to the way the App Store and apps operate in the European Union, paving the way for alternative app marketplaces, alternative payment systems, third-party browser engine support, and NFC access for banks and third-party payment providers. These features are limited to the EU, and won't be available in other countries.
There are, however, changes to gaming apps, and with the launch of iOS 17.4, Apple will be allowing cloud gaming apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW. Mini games, chatbots, and plug-ins are also now able to use the in-app purchase system.
Along with these updates, iOS 17.4 adds new emoji characters, transcripts for podcasts in the Podcasts app, support for using SharePlay with the HomePod, Stopwatch Live Activities, and more. Full details on everything new in iOS 17.4 can be found in our iOS 17.4 features article.
Battery life has been superb!!!
* iOS 17.4 beta 3 (21E5200d) - February 13, 2024
* iPadOS 17.4 beta 3 (21E5200d) - February 13, 2024
* macOS 14.4 beta 3 (23E5196e) - February 13, 2024
* tvOS 17.4 beta 3 (21L5212d) - February 13, 2024
* visionOS 1.1 beta 2 (21O5188c) - February 13, 2024
* watchOS 10.4 beta 3 (21T5202e) - February 13, 2024