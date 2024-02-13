Apple Says There Are Now Over 1,000 Vision Pro Apps

by

There are more than 1,000 apps available for the Vision Pro, Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak said today. There are also more than 1.5 million iPad apps that are compatible with the Vision Pro and that are able to run on the device.

Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Orange Feature 2
When the Vision Pro launched, Apple said there were more than 600 apps available for the headset, so the number of apps has increased by over 400 in the weeks since the Vision Pro debuted.


The Vision Pro is able to run many of the apps that are on the ‌iPad‌, but the 1,000 app count is for those that have been designed for and optimized for the headset.

We've rounded up some of the many Vision Pro apps available that are worth checking out.

Top Rated Comments

Slappi Avatar
Slappi
19 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
Massive returns going on it seems.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ghost31 Avatar
Ghost31
13 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
Curious how many of those actually feel like worthwhile experiences
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CookItOff Avatar
CookItOff
12 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
But, but peeps on Macrumors keep saying there only a handful of apps available and no one wants the AVP.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
9 minutes ago at 03:21 pm

Massive returns going on it seems.
Good. Now, they can stay out of the Vision Pro forums and let us owners enjoy our AVPs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

