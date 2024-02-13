Apple Says There Are Now Over 1,000 Vision Pro Apps
There are more than 1,000 apps available for the Vision Pro, Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak said today. There are also more than 1.5 million iPad apps that are compatible with the Vision Pro and that are able to run on the device.
When the Vision Pro launched, Apple said there were more than 600 apps available for the headset, so the number of apps has increased by over 400 in the weeks since the Vision Pro debuted.
The Vision Pro is able to run many of the apps that are on the iPad, but the 1,000 app count is for those that have been designed for and optimized for the headset.
We've rounded up some of the many Vision Pro apps available that are worth checking out.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Top Rated Comments