Another Longtime Industrial Designer Leaves Apple

Apple is losing yet another longtime industrial design team members, reports Bloomberg. Bart Andre, who has been with Apple for over 30 years, is set to retire this year.



Andre joined Apple in 1992 alongside Jony Ive, and he is one of the last remaining design team members that worked with Ive to establish the design aesthetic Apple was known for during Ive's tenure.

Andre has been helping run the design team following the 2022 departure of Evans Hankey, who served as Apple's vice president of industrial design after Ive left in 2019. When Ive quit Apple to start LoveFrom, several of the designers he had worked with went with him, and since then, other design team members have departed as well.

After Evans Hankey left, Apple eliminated the Product Design Chief role and restructured the product design team under operations chief Jeff Williams. According to Bloomberg, some of the people on the design team are unhappy with being led by an operations person instead of a designer, and cost cutting efforts have also changed the way the design team operates.

Apple now has only a handful of longtime designers that remain at the company.