Another Longtime Industrial Designer Leaves Apple

by

Apple is losing yet another longtime industrial design team members, reports Bloomberg. Bart Andre, who has been with Apple for over 30 years, is set to retire this year.

iPhone 15 General Feature Green
Andre joined Apple in 1992 alongside Jony Ive, and he is one of the last remaining design team members that worked with Ive to establish the design aesthetic Apple was known for during Ive's tenure.

Andre has been helping run the design team following the 2022 departure of Evans Hankey, who served as Apple's vice president of industrial design after Ive left in 2019. When Ive quit Apple to start LoveFrom, several of the designers he had worked with went with him, and since then, other design team members have departed as well.

After Evans Hankey left, Apple eliminated the Product Design Chief role and restructured the product design team under operations chief Jeff Williams. According to Bloomberg, some of the people on the design team are unhappy with being led by an operations person instead of a designer, and cost cutting efforts have also changed the way the design team operates.

Apple now has only a handful of longtime designers that remain at the company.

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
27 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
Farewell to the era of bendgate, butterfly keyboards, and dongle clutter! Not sure if we'll miss you.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
14 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
The design team reporting to an operations VP is a real concern. It's something specific that Steve Jobs cited as an issue with Apple under Sculley and Amelio. I can't deny that putting an operations person in charge of the company has worked out well for the company's value, but I wish Tim would give the design team more free rein to come up with products that truly inspire again.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EmanuelF Avatar
EmanuelF
10 minutes ago at 03:21 pm
Glad I discovered Apple during the designer era and not the marketing era.
All there's left of Apple is the designers soul and heritage.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
23 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
Hey congratulations on your retirement and thank you for many years of dedicated service. Enjoy!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
22 minutes ago at 03:08 pm

What a sad commentary on Cook. These folks were great when they had leadership. But under Cook, they just spiraled out of control.
What? The guy is retiring lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
20 minutes ago at 03:10 pm

Farewell to the era of bendgate, butterfly keyboards, and dongle clutter! Not sure if we'll miss you.
At least these were attempts at innovating. Not all innovations worked out well but at least they tried. Now Apple doesn’t try anything anymore. It just copies what others (with half the features and double the price -or worse-). The only research one can find in Apple these days is the one about finding new subscription to harass users with.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Monday February 12, 2024 7:51 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These 5 New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday February 10, 2024 7:05 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Read Full Article
problem jon stewart

Jon Stewart Confirms Apple Canceled Show: 'They Didn't Want Me to Say Things That Might Get Me in Trouble'

Monday February 12, 2024 11:17 am PST by
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Read Full Article291 comments
Apple Vision Pro at Steve Jobs Theater

Apple Vision Pro Could Take Four Generations to Reach 'Ideal Form'

Sunday February 11, 2024 6:48 am PST by
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
Read Full Article480 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Header Updated

iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Longest-Ever Battery Life

Monday February 12, 2024 5:40 am PST by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Read Full Article88 comments
New Macs iPads iOS 17 4

New MacBook Airs and iPads, iOS 17.4, and More Expected Next Month

Monday February 12, 2024 9:08 am PST by
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Read Full Article85 comments