Amazon Prime Video's Ads Tier Loses Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos
Amazon Prime Video content no longer includes Dolby Vision HDR or Dolby Atmos surround sound on its ads-supported tier, which is included in all Amazon Prime memberships.
The news was first reported by German website 4KFilme and picked up by The Verge. Instead of the higher fidelity options previously enjoyed for no additional fee, Prime Video is streaming in HDR10 with Dolby Digital 5.1.
That is, unless you pay $2.99 extra for Prime Video's ad-free service, in which case you can retain the higher quality audio experience. The change was confirmed to The Verge by Amazon.
"Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities are only available on the ad free option, on relevant titles," said an Amazon spokesperson.
Most Prime Video viewers will be Amazon Prime members, which costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. Prime Video is also available as a $9.99-per-month standalone subscription, or $12.99-per-month if you add on the Dolby Vision HDR or Dolby Atmos surround sound surcharge. Ads were introduced across basic Prime Video subscriptions in the United States on January 29.
For comparison, Disney+ costs $9.99 with ads, while Netflix can be had for $6.99 per month with ads, although content is streamed in 1080p. Meanwhile, an Apple TV+ membership costs £9.99, up from the previous $6.99. Apple introduced the increase on October 25, but there are no limits on streaming quality.
