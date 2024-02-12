iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Longest-Ever Battery Life
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea.
Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches. They explain that the device's increased chassis size and internal changes enable the device to offer increased optical zoom capabilities, likely referring to the adoption of the tetraprism 5x telephoto camera first introduced last year on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The user added that the size increase will likely be barely noticeable compared to the current model, but it will still have larger bezels than Samsung's Galaxy S24. The device is also set to feature a similar-sized or larger battery. The iPhone 16 Pro was the only device in the lineup missing from a report last week that detailed the next-generation iPhones' battery capacities.
In a follow-up post, the Naver user explained that many of the iPhone 16 Pro's components will benefit from improved power consumption. Most strikingly, the report added that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will contain a larger battery to reach the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone. The iPhone 15 Pro Max currently touts a 29-hour battery life, so perhaps the iPhone 16 Pro Max will tick over 30 hours for the first time ever.
Last week's report suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 5% larger battery than its predecessor for a total of 4,676 mAh. While this is only a very small increase, it is possible that other efficiency savings could help boost the device's overall battery life.
Other details outlined on Naver include the rumor that the iPhone 16 Pro models will continue to feature 8GB of memory, and that Apple has apparently improved the manufacturing process of the device's titanium frame while reducing costs. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be announced in the fall.
Popular Stories
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
With much of the tech industry's focus recently taken up by Apple's Vision Pro headset, you'd be forgiven for thinking that iPhone rumors have been few and far between over the last few months. Fortunately, that's not the case. Rumors and leaks about the iPhone 16 series continue to surface, and taken together, Apple's next-generation 2024 smartphone lineup looks like it could turn out to be a...
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will feature visionOS-inspired design elements, according to a rumor shared this week by Israeli website The Verifier. For example, the report claims that the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app last year. The design of this menu draws similarities to visionOS, the operating...
With the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma updates last year, Apple introduced gesture-based reactions in video calling apps like FaceTime, Zoom, and Google Meet, allowing you to fill the screen with 3D effects. For example, you can hold two thumbs up to show fireworks on the screen, or make two peace signs with your hands to show confetti. Unfortunately, many users are unaware that this...
In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, Apple said it is "aware of" and "investigating" a touch-related issue affecting some Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 displays. "Some customers may report their Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 is experiencing false touches on their display," reads Apple's memo, obtained by MacRumors. Apple...
Top Rated Comments
Every year these "efficiency" discussions happen which never amount to anything in real world usage.
(not holding my breath for either one)