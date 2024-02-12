iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Longest-Ever Battery Life

The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end ‌iPhone‌'s improvements coming out of Korea.



Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches. They explain that the device's increased chassis size and internal changes enable the device to offer increased optical zoom capabilities, likely referring to the adoption of the tetraprism 5x telephoto camera first introduced last year on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The user added that the size increase will likely be barely noticeable compared to the current model, but it will still have larger bezels than Samsung's Galaxy S24. The device is also set to feature a similar-sized or larger battery. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ was the only device in the lineup missing from a report last week that detailed the next-generation iPhones' battery capacities.

In a follow-up post, the Naver user explained that many of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌'s components will benefit from improved power consumption. Most strikingly, the report added that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will contain a larger battery to reach the longest-ever battery life offered in an ‌iPhone‌. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max currently touts a 29-hour battery life, so perhaps the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will tick over 30 hours for the first time ever.

Last week's report suggested that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will feature a 5% larger battery than its predecessor for a total of 4,676 mAh. While this is only a very small increase, it is possible that other efficiency savings could help boost the device's overall battery life.

Other details outlined on Naver include the rumor that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will continue to feature 8GB of memory, and that Apple has apparently improved the manufacturing process of the device's titanium frame while reducing costs. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be announced in the fall.

