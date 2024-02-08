Testing Improved Vision Pro Personas in visionOS 1.1

by

Apple is currently testing visionOS 1.1, the first major update to the ‌visionOS‌ operating system that runs on the Vision Pro. ‌visionOS‌ 1.1 updates Personas, and multiple reports suggest the software makes Personas look better than before. We thought we'd take a closer look at Personas in ‌visionOS‌ 1.1, comparing the update to the prior ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.2 software.

Personas are a key feature on the Vision Pro, representing the user in video calls on FaceTime, Zoom, and other platforms. Personas are a digital representation of the Vision Pro wearer, and are captured using the headset itself. With the Vision Pro, the wearer takes a 3D facial scan that captures their facial structure, expressions, hand movements, and more. Apple describes a Persona as an "authentic spatial representation" of a person.

Apple released Personas in a beta capacity, and it's not hard to see why with the Personas that have been shared on the initial versions of the ‌visionOS‌ software. Reviewers have called personas "deeply weird," "deep in the uncanny valley," "ridiculous," and "frightening."

With ‌visionOS‌ 1.1, Personas have more natural looking eyes, skin tone improvements, and more detail that adds realism, though Apple's scanning feature still struggles with hair.

Most Personas are noticeably better with the 1.1 update, but Apple still needs to do a lot of work to eliminate the otherworldly, unnatural vibe that the virtual representations give off. ‌visionOS‌ 1.1 is available to developers in beta right now, and it will likely see a launch in March alongside iOS 17.4.

The update also adds Contact Key Verification, support for resetting the headset without a computer, and support for mobile device management.

