Tesla App Gains Ultra Wideband Support to Improve Phone Keys

The latest Tesla software adds Ultra Wideband support (UWB) to improve the function of the built-in Phone Key feature in the Tesla app (via Tesla North). Tesla owners can use Phone Key to lock and unlock their vehicles without a physical key.



Ultra Wideband support provides more precise tracking capabilities than Bluetooth, which means the Phone Key feature will better recognize when an iPhone is near a vehicle to unlock/lock it at the appropriate time. From the release notes:



Ultrawide band (UWB) technology is now available for Phone Key. So your vehicle and Phone Key can communicate with greater accuracy to more responsively lock, unlock, and open Automatic Doors.

Tesla owners will need both a vehicle that supports Ultra Wideband and an ‌iPhone‌ with Ultra Wideband to take advantage of the new capabilities. Enabling the updated UWB key requires going to the Phone Key section of the Tesla app (which must be upgraded to version 4.29.5) and following the upgrade steps.