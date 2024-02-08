Apple Shares Mini Film Promoting Upcoming Apple Music Halftime Show Starring Usher
Apple is continuing to hype the upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show that's set to air this weekend, with the company sharing a full mini film for its "Where's Usher?" ad campaign.
Yesterday, Apple shared a small teaser of the skit starring Ludacris, Lil Jon, Taraji P. Henson, and Apple CEO Tim Cook
, but today the full 7-minute spot is available to watch on YouTube. Additional stars show up in the longer version, including Wesley Snipes, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak, Blue Man Group, and Criss Angel.
In the promo, the main trio continue their search for Usher in Las Vegas, ultimately locating him doing an impromptu performance in the Caesars Palace fountain.
Usher will headline the Apple Music Halftime Show for Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.
Popular Stories
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1, so there is a good chance that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.3.1...
iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," wrote Gurman, in the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter last week. Gurman said he plans to share more details...
Apple's price increases for its upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays could be up to $160, which is substantially lower than early reports have predicted, claims DigiTimes. Apple's current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model with a mini-LED display starts at $1,099. Previous reports have claimed that the pricing for the next-generation 11-inch OLED iPad ...
Over the course of the last few months, Apple has been experimenting with different camera bump designs for the standard iPhone 16 models. We outlined three of Apple's prototype designs back in December, but now Apple has shifted focus once again. Apple's latest prototype features a vertical camera arrangement with a pill-shaped raised surface, and we've created a series of mockups based...
The iPhone 16 lineup's new Capture Button will be able to detect multiple levels of pressure to emulate a two-step shutter button from dedicated digital cameras, according to a Weibo leaker. MacRumors was first to reveal the presence of a new button on the iPhone 16 models called the "Capture Button" last year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman remarked that the Capture Button will be able to record...