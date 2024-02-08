Apple Shares Mini Film Promoting Upcoming Apple Music Halftime Show Starring Usher

Apple is continuing to hype the upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show that's set to air this weekend, with the company sharing a full mini film for its "Where's Usher?" ad campaign.

Yesterday, Apple shared a small teaser of the skit starring Ludacris, Lil Jon, Taraji P. Henson, and Apple CEO Tim Cook , but today the full 7-minute spot is available to watch on YouTube. Additional stars show up in the longer version, including Wesley Snipes, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak, Blue Man Group, and Criss Angel.

In the promo, the main trio continue their search for Usher in Las Vegas, ultimately locating him doing an impromptu performance in the Caesars Palace fountain.

Usher will headline the ‌Apple Music‌ Halftime Show for Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.