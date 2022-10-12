Apple Music, Apple TV, and iCloud Photos Integration Coming to Windows

Microsoft today announced that dedicated Apple Music and Apple TV apps will be available on Windows devices next year. The company also announced that iCloud Photos integration is coming to the Photos app on Windows 11 devices later this year.



The standalone Apple Music and Apple TV apps will provide a much improved experience for Windows users who use these services. Currently, Windows users must access the Apple TV+ streaming service on the web at tv.apple.com, while Apple Music is available on the web or within the antiquated iTunes for Windows app. Microsoft said previews of both apps will be available on the Microsoft Store starting later this year.

As spotted earlier today, the Apple Music app also launched on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One today, allowing subscribers to listen to music in the background while gaming. Apple Music launched on the PlayStation 5 last year.



iCloud Photos integration will allow iPhone users to access all of their photos in the Photos app on Windows 11. Microsoft said users will simply need to download the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store, enable iCloud Photos syncing, and the photos will appear in the app automatically. iCloud Photos integration is available for Windows Insiders to test starting today and will launch for all Windows 11 users in November.