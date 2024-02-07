iOS 17.4 Allows Video Calling Apps to Turn Off Hand Gesture Reactions to Prevent Awkward Moments

Starting with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, you can make hand gestures during video calls in the FaceTime app and other video conferencing apps to fill the screen with 3D effects. For example, you can hold two thumbs up to show fireworks on the screen, or make two peace signs with your hands to show confetti.



Unfortunately, many users are unaware that this new feature is turned on by default, leading to some awkward and embarrassing moments during important video calls, such as online therapy sessions and business meetings.

Fortunately, Apple has come up with a solution.

Alongside iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, Apple is releasing a new API that allows video conferencing apps to turn off the gesture-based reactions by default in their apps, according to information obtained by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. We have not yet confirmed if Apple has also made the API available for macOS 14.4.

iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, and macOS 14.4 are currently in beta, and the software updates are expected to be released in March.

Users can already easily turn off the feature on their own end on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.