Sonos Offers Rare Discounts on Home Theater Audio Equipment Ahead of Super Bowl

Sonos has kicked off its first major sale of 2024, offering up to $340 off select home theater audio equipment through February 11. This includes record low prices on the Sonos Arc soundbar ($719), as well as various discounted bundles, all of which are deals we haven't tracked since the holidays.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is mainly focused on Sonos product bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. The only two products available outside of a bundle are the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off) and Sonos Sub Gen 3 for $639 ($160 off).

Sonos very rarely offers discounts this steep on its website, so it'll likely be quite a long time before these sales return after this sale ends on February 11. We've accumulated a few of the devices in the sale below, but be sure to browse this landing page on the Sonos website for everything being discounted.



