Sonos Offers Rare Discounts on Home Theater Audio Equipment Ahead of Super Bowl
Sonos has kicked off its first major sale of 2024, offering up to $340 off select home theater audio equipment through February 11. This includes record low prices on the Sonos Arc soundbar ($719), as well as various discounted bundles, all of which are deals we haven't tracked since the holidays.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale is mainly focused on Sonos product bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. The only two products available outside of a bundle are the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off) and Sonos Sub Gen 3 for $639 ($160 off).
Sonos very rarely offers discounts this steep on its website, so it'll likely be quite a long time before these sales return after this sale ends on February 11. We've accumulated a few of the devices in the sale below, but be sure to browse this landing page on the Sonos website for everything being discounted.
- Arc Soundbar - $719, down from $899
- Arc + Wall Mount Bundle - $798, down from $978
- Arc + Move 2 Speaker Bundle - $1,168, down from $1,348
- Arc + 2x Era 100 Speakers Bundle - $1,217, down from $1,397
- Sub (Gen 3) Subwoofer - $639, down from $799
- Beam + Sub Bundle - $1,138, down from $1,298
- Arc + Sub Bundle - $1,358, down from $1,698
- Beam + Sub + 2x Era 100 Speakers Bundle - $1,636, down from $1,796
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024. The first beta of iOS 17.4 references eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles,...
The well-known repair website iFixit today shared a written teardown and video teardown of the Apple Vision Pro, offering a look inside the mixed reality headset. iFixit's disassembly of the Vision Pro reveals several internal components, including an array of cameras and sensors, fans, lens motors, and more. Unsurprisingly, it appears that opening and repairing the headset will be...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1, so there is a good chance that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.3.1...
Apple Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on Friday, and there are already several YouTube videos that demonstrate using the headset for remote work, gaming, in-flight entertainment, watching sports, and more. We have rounded up these videos below. If you want to experience the Vision Pro for yourself, you can book an appointment for a free Vision Pro demo at any Apple Store in the U.S. on...