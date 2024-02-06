Eve's Matter-Enabled Energy Outlet Now Available for Purchase

Eve Systems today announced that its Matter-enabled wall-in Eve Energy Outlet is available for purchase both from the Eve Store and from Amazon.



Announced back in December, the Eve Energy Outlet is able to replace any existing outlet in a single or multi-gang installation. It connects to a smart home setup using Thread, and has Matter integration.

There are two receptacles that can be controlled individually, and it offers advanced energy monitoring functionality so users can see how much energy devices are consuming. Energy monitoring is supported in the Eve app.

The Eve Energy Outlet is able to integrate with other HomeKit products thanks to Matter, so it can be used with automations and can be controlled through the Home app and through Siri.

The Eve Energy Outlet is priced at $50.