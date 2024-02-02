Apple Vision Pro Demos Can Be Reserved Online Starting Monday

Apple today announced that Vision Pro demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com starting Monday.



Vision Pro demos from today through Sunday cannot be reserved, and are being offered to customers at all Apple Store locations in the U.S. on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Be one of the first to get a demo of Apple Vision Pro," says Apple. "We invite you to sign up for a demo at your local Apple Store. Demo times are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For demos on February 5 or later, you can also book an appointment online."

