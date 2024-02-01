Vision Pro Demo Appointments Begin Tomorrow at All U.S. Apple Stores

Apple Vision Pro launches in the U.S. this Friday, and you will be able to try out the headset at your local Apple Store on the same day.



Starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. local time, all Apple Stores in the U.S. will allow customers to sign up for a Vision Pro demo appointment, which is expected to last around 20 to 25 minutes. Apple said its first round of appointments will take place from tomorrow through Sunday, with slots to be filled on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Apple has yet to provide any further information about how to sign up for a demo, but those details will presumably be shared soon.

Given that the Vision Pro starts at $3,499, these free demos will be especially important for customers who want to experience spatial computing without spending a fortune. During the demo, they will learn how to navigate the visionOS operating system, and explore built-in apps such as Apple TV, Photos, and Safari.