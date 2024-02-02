Apple Shares New 'First-Timer' Ad for Vision Pro
Apple today shared a new "First-Timer" ad that emphasizes how easy it is to use the Vision Pro, which launched in the U.S. today.
"Apple Vision Pro is so simple to navigate using your eyes, hands, and voice," says Apple. "It's like you already know how to use it."
Apple also shared support videos with overviews of the Settings app, Control Center, Guest Mode, accessibility features, and more on visionOS.
Apple said the Vision Pro will launch in additional countries later this year.
