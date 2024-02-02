App Developers Can Now Sign Up for Consultations on Complicated EU App Ecosystem Changes

Apple this week announced that developers can sign up to meet with an Apple team member to discuss the changes being made to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union.



Developers can request a 30-minute online consultation to ask questions and provide feedback about Apple's changes. Topics of discussion include alternative distribution on iOS, alternative payments in the ‌App Store‌, linking out to purchases on a webpage, new business terms, and more.

Apple is also offering in-person labs in Cork, Ireland for those who are interested in starting an alternative app marketplace.

Apple is making sweeping changes to the app ecosystem in the European Union in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Alternative app marketplaces can be used to install apps on the iPhone, and Apple is supporting alternative payment methods in apps across all of its App Stores.