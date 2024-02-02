App Developers Can Now Sign Up for Consultations on Complicated EU App Ecosystem Changes

by

Apple this week announced that developers can sign up to meet with an Apple team member to discuss the changes being made to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union.

apple ios app store safari changes
Developers can request a 30-minute online consultation to ask questions and provide feedback about Apple's changes. Topics of discussion include alternative distribution on iOS, alternative payments in the ‌App Store‌, linking out to purchases on a webpage, new business terms, and more.

Apple is also offering in-person labs in Cork, Ireland for those who are interested in starting an alternative app marketplace.

Apple is making sweeping changes to the app ecosystem in the European Union in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Alternative app marketplaces can be used to install apps on the iPhone, and Apple is supporting alternative payment methods in apps across all of its App Stores.

Tags: App Store, Apple Developer Program

Top Rated Comments

Morichan Avatar
Morichan
1 hour ago at 04:23 pm
It’s complicated because of you Apple! We should make it clear.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
59 minutes ago at 04:31 pm
The real question is if Apple even „consulted“ with the EU about these changes
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
50 minutes ago at 04:41 pm

Developers can request a 30-minute online consultation ('https://developer.apple.com/events/view/upcoming-events?q=Request%20a%20consultation%20about%20the%20changes%20to%20apps%20distributed%20in%20the%20European%20Union') to ask questions
It's just going to be 30 minutes of Apple saying "lol don't do it." ?

But, you know, with more legalese and technical jargon.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
47 minutes ago at 04:44 pm
Hopefully Apple is charging the ingrates for this service.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Arislan Avatar
Arislan
35 minutes ago at 04:56 pm
I just want to be able to sideload apps. I don't need another store. Android's alternate stores are just absolute trash and I don't see iOS ones being any better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
13 minutes ago at 05:18 pm

The real question is if Apple even „consulted“ with the EU about these changes
And why would they? I am sure the legal team has read the regulations and in their mind are in compliance. It’s up to the EU to prove them wrong and do something about it, or not if Apple is found to be in compliance
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
