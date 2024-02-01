Here's What It Looks Like When You Install a visionOS Update on Apple Vision Pro

The Vision Pro is set to come out tomorrow, and Apple has already released a visionOS 1.0.2 update, which means there will be a day-one update that Vision Pro owners need to install.



CNET's Scott Stein today shared a video that demonstrates what the Vision Pro looks like when an update is installed. While the update is in progress, there's a bar on the front display that slowly fills up as the update is installed, and when it's done, an Apple logo is shown during a restart.

What it looks like when you install a Vision Pro OS update - the front display gives you a progress bar pic.twitter.com/XZp8sqTkbs — Scott Stein (@jetscott) February 1, 2024