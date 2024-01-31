Save 15% on Anker's Popular MagSafe-Compatible Accessories When You Buy Two or More
Anker today has a new sale on its popular MagSafe-compatible accessories, offering the chance to save 15 percent on these devices when you purchase two or more at once. We're also tracking a similar sale, with a few different products, over at Amazon.
Anker's sale is on its "MagGo" line of products, which include charging stations and portable power banks, all of which are compatible with any iPhone that has MagSafe. To get the deal, just add two or more of the full-priced products on this page to your cart and you'll automatically get 15 percent off each product.
Note that there are already-discounted products on this page as well, but these do not count toward the buy two, get 15 percent off sale. They are still worth checking out, with a few solid deals on even more MagSafe-compatible accessories, like the popular 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube.
Because of this, we've broken down the sale into two lists below. Note that the prices in the first list represent the discounted price that you'll see after you add two or more products to your cart and head to the checkout screen. Also remember that Amazon has a few of these products in a similar buy two, save 15 percent offer going on right now.
Buy 2, Get 15% Off
- MagGo 321 Battery - $23.79, down from $27.99
- Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand - $42.49, down from $49.99
- MagGo Power Bank - $59.49, down from $69.99
- MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger - $67.99, down from $79.99
- MagGo Magnetic Charging Station - $84.99, down from $99.99
- MagGo Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - $93.49, down from $109.99
More Anker Discounts
- MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery (5,000 mAh) - $34.99, down from $49.99
- MagGo 621 Magnetic Battery (5,000 mAh) - $36.00, down from $49.99
- MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery (5,000 mAh) - $39.99, down from $49.99
- MagGo 633 Magnetic Battery (10,000 mAh) - $51.99, down from $79.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube - $134.95, down from $149.95
