Shazam Now Identifies Songs in Other Apps When Using Headphones

Apple-owned Shazam has released an updated version of the app with a new feature that can identify songs from other apps while you're listening using headphones.



Shazam has been able to recognize songs from other apps for some time, but if headphones were connected to your iPhone, the feature wouldn't work, until now. The latest version of the app, v17.3, fixes that limitation.

The feature works when wired or bluetooth headphones are connected, and they don't have to be Apple-made accessories, so third-party headphones are also supported.

To use the feature, open the Shazam app, check for the headphone icon to confirm your headphones are connected, and then you'll be able to start recognizing music around you or within apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, and has been gradually bringing the app into closer alignment with ‌Apple Music‌ ever since, offering trials to the streaming service through the app and the ability to sync Shazams directly to ‌Apple Music‌.

Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It can be accessed through the Control Center on ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and ‌‌iPad‌‌, through ‌Siri‌ commands, or on the Mac, as well as via widgets.