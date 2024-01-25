This is How Notarization Will Work for iOS Apps Distributed Through Alternative App Stores

by

Apps that are distributed through alternative app stores in EU countries will need to submit to a notarization process that's similar to the notarization process for Mac apps. According to Apple, Notarization applies to all apps, and it is a process focused on privacy, security, and maintaining device integrity.

ios app store notarization eu
Apple is aiming to ensure that apps do not have viruses, malware, or other security threats, and that they function as promised without exposing users to "egregious fraud."

Notarization will check for the following:

  • Accuracy - Apps are required to accurately represent the developer, capabilities, and costs to users.
  • Functionality - Binaries must be reviewable, free of serious bugs or crashes, and compatible with the current version of iOS. Software or hardware cannot be manipulated in ways that negatively impact the user experience.
  • Safety - Apps cannot promote physical harm of the user or public.
  • Security - Apps cannot enable distribution of malware, or suspicious or unwanted software. They also cannot download executable code, read outside of the container, or direct users to lower the security on their system or device. Apps also must provide transparency and allow user consent to enable access to the system or device, or to reconfigure the system or other software.
  • Privacy - Apps cannot collect or transmit private, sensitive data without a user's knowledge or in a manner contrary to the stated purpose of the software.

The malware and virus portion of the notarization process will be automatic, but there will also be a human review to make sure that apps are functioning as advertised.

Apple plans to encrypt and sign all iOS apps intended for alternative distribution to ensure that users are getting apps from known parties and to protect developers' intellectual property.

Notarized apps will be double checked during installation to ensure that they have not been tampered with and that installation was initiated through an authorized web browser. An iOS app that is found to have known malware after it's been installed will be prevented from launching on a user's device and new installations will be revoked.

Compared to the App Store review process, Notarization will not check apps for quality or content. Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules do not allow for content that is "offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, in exceptionally poor taste, or just plain creepy," and this content guideline will not apply to apps installed through alternative stores.

Information from Notarization will be used for app installation sheets that will be presented to end users. Apple will offer at-a-glance information about apps and their functionality that users can review before deciding to install an app through an alternate app store.

According to Apple, the Notarization system is aimed at providing "basic protections" that will reduce "some of the new risks" that are created by alternative app distribution. Apple says that it will not set the "same high bar for privacy and security" as the ‌App Store‌ review process.

Tags: App Store, European Union

Popular Stories

watchOS 10 Launch Feature

Apple Releases watchOS 10.3 With New Watch Face

Monday January 22, 2024 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri. ‌watchOS 10‌‌.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General &...
Read Full Article86 comments
iPad Air 12

New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

Sunday January 21, 2024 11:06 am PST by
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Read Full Article160 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Apple Releases tvOS 17.3

Monday January 22, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.3, the third major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.3 comes over a month after tvOS 17.2, an update that brought the revamped Apple TV app. tvOS 17.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software...
Read Full Article26 comments
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

iPhone 7 Users in U.S. Could Receive Up to $349 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 21, 2024 12:11 pm PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article
Apple Vision Pro Box and Ref Feature 2

Here's What Apple Vision Pro's Huge Box Looks Like

Monday January 22, 2024 3:05 pm PST by
Apple's Vision Pro headset comes in a very large box that uses the company's typically distinctive design language, MacRumors has seen. Render of the Apple Vision Pro box based on official materials. The packaging, seen by MacRumors in an Apple employee training video, mirrors the design used across many of its other devices that come in boxes that slide open from the top. Those hoping for...
Read Full Article211 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 With Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Apple Music Playlists and More

Monday January 22, 2024 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, the third major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that initially came out in September 2023. The software comes more than a month after Apple released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 with the Journal app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones...
Read Full Article103 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases Updated Firmware for First-Generation AirPods Pro and AirPods 2

Tuesday January 23, 2024 11:25 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the first-generation AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods. The new firmware is the same 6A321 version that was released for the third-generation AirPods last week and is up from the 6A300 firmware introduced last September. Apple's AirPods firmware updates often do not come with details on new features, so it is unclear what might be...
Read Full Article60 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Available This Week With These New Features and Changes

Monday January 22, 2024 6:34 am PST by
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released this week. The software update will likely be available later today. Update: It is out. New features and changes for the iPhone in iOS 17.3 include Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, a Unity Bloom wallpaper for the Lock Screen, and...
Read Full Article