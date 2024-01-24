Swoop: Apple Promotes iPhone 15's Durability in Frantic New Ad

Apple today promoted the durability of the iPhone 15's Ceramic Shield front glass in a new "Swoop" ad shared on its YouTube channel in Australia.

In the video, a bird attempts to attack a woman riding a bicycle, causing her to fall over. In the process, the iPhone she was using for cycling directions also drops to the ground, but it does not suffer damage due in part to the Ceramic Shield.

Apple says the Ceramic Shield is "tougher than any smartphone glass." Introduced on iPhone 12 models in 2020, Apple advertised the ceramic-infused glass as increasing drop performance by 4x compared to the iPhone 11.