Apple Received 13 Academy Award Nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon

Apple scored 13 Academy Award nominations for Apple TV+ movies Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, doubling its record for Academy Award nominations in a single year.



Directed by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Film Editing, and Best Cinematography.

Scorsese has now received 10 total lifetime Academy Award nominations for Best Director, making him the most-nominated living director.

Napoleon, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix, received Academy Award nominations for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Killers of the Flower Moon will compete against movies that include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and Maestro for Best Picture. It was previously nominated for nine BAFTA awards, and was named Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review.

Apple won a 2022 Academy Award for CODA and short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse.

Killers of the Flower Moon is available on ‌Apple TV+‌ now, while Napoleon will be available to stream on ‌Apple TV+‌ in the future.