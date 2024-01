Apple Opening New Store in Sweden, But Permanently Closing Another

Apple has announced that it will be opening a new retail store at the Mall of Scandinavia, near Stockholm, Sweden, as noted by Michael Steeber today in his Tabletops newsletter. Apple says the store will open in 2024, but it has yet to share an exact date.

Apple Mall of Scandinavia via Feber

Apple has three other stores in Sweden, but one will be permanently closing eventually. In a statement shared with Swedish publication Feber last week, Apple said it will not be renewing its lease for its Väla Centrum store in Ödåkra, Sweden. Apple has yet to disclose an exact closure date for that location.

This news comes after Apple opened a new store in Seoul, South Korea, and permanently closed its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian stores, all on January 20.

Apple operates 528 retail stores worldwide as of today.