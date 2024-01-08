Apple Opening New Store in Korea, Special Wallpaper Available Now

Apple has announced that it will be opening a new retail store in the Hongdae neighborhood of Seoul, South Korea on Saturday, January 20 at 10 a.m. local time. To celebrate the occasion, Apple has released a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that can be downloaded for free by visiting the store's page.



The wallpaper features an Apple logo in a colorful graffiti style, symbolizing the Hongdae area's artistic and youthful culture. As noted by Michael Steeber in his Tabletops newsletter, the logo has "홍대" (Hongdae) hidden within it.

The store will be located at 140 Yanghwa-ro, near Hongik University, and it will offer Genius Bar appointments and Today at Apple creative sessions.



January 20 is also the day that Apple will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian stores in the United States.