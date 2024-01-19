Apple Vision Pro Delivery Dates Slip to Mid-March

Delivery dates for orders of Apple's Vision Pro headset have already slipped to mid-March after pre-orders opened earlier today.



The Vision Pro launches in the United States on Friday, February 2, but those now placing an online pre-order will not receive the headset until around the middle of March for all three storage capacities. This delivery time frame is likely to get pushed back even further as more people place orders.

Apple could have some in-store stock available for in-person purchase on Friday, February 2, as well as in subsequent days and weeks as stores receive new deliveries for walk-in buyers, but supply is still highly likely to be limited. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that only 80,000 headsets would be available for the device's launch and warned that the device could quickly sell out.