Apple Vision Pro Weighs Almost as Much as a 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Apple's Vision Pro headset can weigh almost 23 ounces (650 grams), depending on configuration, the company today confirmed.



Apple says that the Vision Pro specifically weighs between 21.2 and 22.9 ounces (600 and 650 grams) depending on which Light Seal and head band is used on the device. The separate battery weighs 12.5 ounces (353 grams). For reference, this means that an Apple Vision Pro, excluding the battery, weighs almost as much as a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which comes in at 24 ounces (682 grams).

The weight of Apple's headset was unknown until today, but it was widely rumored to be heavy compared to competing devices. This is not necessarily the case, since while the Meta Quest 3 weighs 18.2 ounces (516 grams), the higher-end Meta Quest Pro weighs 25.5 ounces (722 grams) – substantially more than the Vision Pro. However, the Meta Quest Pro has a weighted battery pack at the back of the headset's headband to make it much less front-heavy and ostensibly improve comfort.

Pre-orders of the Vision Pro opened earlier today and the device launches in the United States on Friday, February 2.