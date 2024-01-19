AppleCare+ for Vision Pro Headset Costs $499

by

Today's Apple Vision Pro pre-order process unveiled that AppleCare+ for the headset is priced at $499.

applecare apple care banner
At $499, the Vision Pro's optional support and service plan is one of the costliest available on any Apple device. This is in line with high-end Mac models at a similar price point to the Vision Pro, which costs $3,499.

‌AppleCare‌+ for the Vision Pro includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection, Apple-certified service and support, Express Replacement Service (the company will ship you a replacement so you don't have to wait for a repair), and 24/7 priority access to "Apple experts."

The pricing of ‌AppleCare‌ for the Vision Pro was not clear until pre-orders opened earlier today. The Vision Pro launches in the U.S. on Friday, February 2.

More to follow...

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tag: AppleCare Guide
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
35 minutes ago at 05:10 am

$500 for something you'll statistically never use
Nobody is forced to subscribe to Apple Care. If it's not worth it for you, just skip it
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
35 minutes ago at 05:11 am

I spent much less for my mac studio that costed almost twice the vision pro...
Does you Mac Studio include super high resolution screens and all the other things the AVP has? The cost of the Applecare+ is high because it's going to cost Apple much more to repair. That's how insurance works.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Amazing Iceman Avatar
Amazing Iceman
22 minutes ago at 05:24 am
Anyone getting the Travel Case?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
36 minutes ago at 05:10 am

but $500 for something you'll statistically never use, WOW.
I guess I was unlucky, but had issues with two consecutive MacBook Pro models so I have been getting AppleCare+ for all my products since then...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KPOM Avatar
KPOM
35 minutes ago at 05:11 am
Opted out of AppleCare+ for now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Elusi Avatar
Elusi
33 minutes ago at 05:12 am

This is definitely not the same Apple from decades ago when Steve Jobs was at the helm.

Not saying that's a bad thing; in fact overall Apple is great... but $500 for something you'll statistically never use, WOW.
It could mean that they are expecting a larger degree of hardware faults (or accidents in general) with this new product branch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.3 Next Week With These New Features

Wednesday January 17, 2024 6:21 am PST by
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
Read Full Article56 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated

App Store to Be 'Split in Two' Ahead of EU iPhone Sideloading Deadline

Monday January 15, 2024 8:57 am PST by
Apple is preparing to split the App Store "in two" in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the App Store in the EU to comply with the region's impending Digital Markets ...
Read Full Article748 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M3 Macs Feature Sans 13inch MBP

Here Are All the New M3 Apple Macs Expected This Year

Tuesday January 16, 2024 2:26 am PST by
Apple in 2023 launched an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. But the rest of Apple's Mac lineup is still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. Now that 2023 is over, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead. Here's what the latest...
Read Full Article100 comments
apple vision pro virtual keyboard

Apple Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard Blasted As 'Complete Write-Off'

Monday January 15, 2024 3:25 am PST by
Anyone paying attention to Apple's Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device. However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ...
Read Full Article185 comments
iOS 17 and 18 Feature

Apple Plans to Release These 8 New iOS Features This Year

Saturday January 13, 2024 12:18 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
Read Full Article
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

OLED iPad Pro Displays Now in Production, Devices to Ship in April

Tuesday January 16, 2024 12:01 am PST by
OLED displays for both of Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models will have entered the production phase by this week in time for device shipments to begin in April, claims a new report by The Elec. According to the Korean-language outlet, LG Display recently began manufacturing the thin film transistor (TFT) for the new 13-inch iPad Pro displays, while Samsung will this week similarly...
Read Full Article112 comments
Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Purple Feature 2

Vision Pro Hands-On: Reviewers Comment on Weight, Disney+ Experience, Virtual Keyboard and More

Tuesday January 16, 2024 10:38 am PST by
Apple this week invited members of the media to New York City for another round of testing the Vision Pro ahead of its launch, and sites that were able to try out the device are now sharing their impressions. As a recap, Apple first allowed media to use the Vision Pro following its debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference, but it was still under development at the time and features were...
Read Full Article412 comments