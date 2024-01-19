AppleCare+ for Vision Pro Headset Costs $499

Today's Apple Vision Pro pre-order process unveiled that AppleCare+ for the headset is priced at $499.



At $499, the Vision Pro's optional support and service plan is one of the costliest available on any Apple device. This is in line with high-end Mac models at a similar price point to the Vision Pro, which costs $3,499.

‌AppleCare‌+ for the Vision Pro includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection, Apple-certified service and support, Express Replacement Service (the company will ship you a replacement so you don't have to wait for a repair), and 24/7 priority access to "Apple experts."

The pricing of ‌AppleCare‌ for the Vision Pro was not clear until pre-orders opened earlier today. The Vision Pro launches in the U.S. on Friday, February 2.

