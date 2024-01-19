Belkin and Spigen Debut Apple Vision Pro Accessories

With pre-orders now available for the Vision Pro, the first accessories for the upcoming device are starting to come out. So far, both Belkin and Spigen have announced Vision Pro-related products.
Belkin worked with Apple to design a Battery Holder for the Vision Pro Battery Pack. Priced at $50, the Belkin Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro is the only non-Apple accessory that Apple is selling for Vision Pro at this time.
The Vision Pro battery fits inside the Battery Holder, which can be worn with a cross-body strap or a cable clip that clips on to a belt or pants. Apple is selling the accessory as an add-on for those that do not have a pocket to put the battery in while wearing the Vision Pro.
Spigen's case features a nylon exterior, leather carrying strap, and an EVA shell for protection. There's a padded interior that secures the Vision Pro in place, along with a secret AirTag compartment for tracking the Vision Pro. It also appears to have space for the Vision Pro battery pack, cable, and ZEISS lens inserts. The case is set to deliver between February 21 and 23, so it won't be available right at launch day.
Other accessory makers like Speck have started teasing Vision Pro products ranging from carrying cases to battery holders, so it shouldn't be long before we see a whole range of Vision Pro accessory options.
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
In celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year on February 10, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Dragon engraving on its online store in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, and Macao. They are also available in South Korea, where it is the Year of the Blue Dragon. The special AirPods Pro have a dragon engraving on the USB-C charging...
Apple in 2023 launched an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. But the rest of Apple's Mac lineup is still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. Now that 2023 is over, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead. Here's what the latest...
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
Apple is making major changes to its U.S. iOS App Store policies, and developers are now able to direct customers to a non-App Store purchasing option for digital goods. Apple is allowing apps to feature a single link to a developer website that leads to an in-app purchase alternative, but Apple plans to continue to collect a 12 to 27 percent commission on content bought this way. Apple's...
iPhone 16 Pro models configured with 1TB of storage could feature slower read and write speeds to reduce costs, DigiTimes reports. The change is part of Apple's potential switch to higher-density Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash memory for its 1TB iPhone models, which the company is said to currently be "actively evaluating." Apple currently uses costlier Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND....
Top Rated Comments