Belkin and Spigen Debut Apple Vision Pro Accessories

With pre-orders now available for the Vision Pro, the first accessories for the upcoming device are starting to come out. So far, both Belkin and Spigen have announced Vision Pro-related products.



Belkin worked with Apple to design a Battery Holder for the Vision Pro Battery Pack. Priced at $50, the Belkin Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro is the only non-Apple accessory that Apple is selling for Vision Pro at this time.

The Vision Pro battery fits inside the Battery Holder, which can be worn with a cross-body strap or a cable clip that clips on to a belt or pants. Apple is selling the accessory as an add-on for those that do not have a pocket to put the battery in while wearing the Vision Pro.

Spigen has debuted a Vision Pro pouch that offers protection for the device when it's not in use. Priced at $90, Spigen's case is more than $100 cheaper than the $200 Vision Pro Travel Case that Apple is selling.



Spigen's case features a nylon exterior, leather carrying strap, and an EVA shell for protection. There's a padded interior that secures the Vision Pro in place, along with a secret AirTag compartment for tracking the Vision Pro. It also appears to have space for the Vision Pro battery pack, cable, and ZEISS lens inserts. The case is set to deliver between February 21 and 23, so it won't be available right at launch day.



Other accessory makers like Speck have started teasing Vision Pro products ranging from carrying cases to battery holders, so it shouldn't be long before we see a whole range of Vision Pro accessory options.