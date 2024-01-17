Apple Releases Special AirPods Pro and More for Year of the Dragon

In celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year on February 10, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Dragon engraving on its online store in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, and Macao. They are also available in South Korea, where it is the Year of the Blue Dragon.



The special AirPods Pro have a dragon engraving on the USB-C charging case, and there is a red dragon printed on the box they come in. Otherwise, these AirPods Pro are unchanged in terms of features and pricing compared to the regular ones.

Apple has previously offered limited-edition AirPods Pro in some Asian countries for the Year of the Ox, Year of the Tiger, and Year of the Rabbit.

Apple also shared a Chinese New Year gift guide in the countries and regions listed above, along with Malaysia. As we previously reported, Apple is offering limited-time savings on a variety of products in China from January 18 through January 21.



From January 18 through February 13, free Today at Apple sessions with a Lunar New Year theme will be held in some countries, as spotted by Michael Steeber, who publishes the Apple retail newsletter Tabletops. He also noted there are window decals celebrating the Lunar New Year at select Apple Stores in Asia, along with a Year of the Dragon wallpaper available for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac on Apple's website in Hong Kong.

In the U.S. and many other countries, Apple is selling Year of the Dragon accessories from OtterBox and Mophie on its online store, including iPhone cases, an AirTag holder, and a battery pack, as spotted by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall. Apple is also releasing limited-edition Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones with a red-and-gold color scheme.

Apple recently offered a limited-edition AirTag with a Year of the Dragon engraving in Japan, in celebration of the Japanese New Year.