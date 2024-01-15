Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Max to Remain Best-Selling Model in Early 2024
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will continue to be the best-selling iPhone model in the first half of this year, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Writing in his latest industry note on Medium, Kuo said the iPhone 15 Pro Max "will still account for 40–45% of all iPhone 15 shipments in 1H24," which will be "critical" to Taiwanese camera lens supplier Largan's buoyant off-season in the first half of the year.
Apart from being the premium model with the largest display at 6.7-inches, the iPhone 15 Pro Max also features a 5x Telephoto zoom or "tetraprism" lens that is not found in other models. The tetraprism lens in the Pro Max model alone is expected to increase Largan's first half-year revenue by $108.8 to $121.6 million, according to Kuo.
Kuo has repeatedly said he expects the tetraprism lens to expand to both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max later this year, enabling at least 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom on the Telephoto lens of both premium models.
The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a larger 6.3-inch display, compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro. This change would increase the overall size of the device, which would provide additional internal space for a tetraprism lens.
According to a report by The Elec, Apple will add LG Innotek as another supplier of the folded zoom module used in the technology, in an attempt to secure production yields for the increased number of units required.
