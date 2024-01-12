CES 2024 Day 3: Clicks iPhone Keyboard, Qi2 Chargers, AR Glasses and More

Hundreds of companies are at CES in Las Vegas this week showing off new products, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been spending time on the show floor to check out what's new, exciting, and worth taking note of.

We wrote about the Clicks physical keyboard for the iPhone last week, but Dan was able to test it out in person and he said that the keys feel great under the fingers and those who want a tactile typing experience will like it. The case is easy to put on and take off the ‌iPhone‌, and there are handy shortcut keys for Spotlight search, webpage scrolling, and getting back to the Home Screen

Withings was demoing the BeamO, an all-in-one device that can take your temperature, capture an ECG, monitor blood oxygen, and even serve as a digital stethoscope, and there were Qi2 chargers galore from brands like Hyper, Anker, and ESR. Qi2 is the latest charging technology, and it's bringing more affordable 15W wireless charging to the ‌iPhone‌.

Targus was showing off an ambidextrous mouse that can be used by both right and left-handed people, and the company also had a dock that can connect two laptops together with three monitors, serving as a KVM.

Sony and Honda had the Afeela electric car on the show floor with its dozens of sensors for driver safety, and Dan also took note of the Barsys 360, a smart cocktail machine that mixes and pours bartender-grade drinks.

Unsurprisingly, there were a ton of AR/VR devices, some of which seemed to be inspired by the Vision Pro. One standout was the XREAL AR Glasses, but they're only compatible with Samsung's latest smartphones.

CES is just about wrapped up with the show coming to a close on Friday, but make sure to check out our CES 2024 hub for anything that you might have missed.