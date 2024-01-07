CES 2024: Withings Launches 'BeamO' Home Health Scanner
Withings, known primarily for its lineup of iPhone-connected smart scales, today debuted the BeamO, a 4-in-1 home health checkup device.
The BeamO "multiscope" combines ECG, pulse oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer sensors into a single device. According to Withings, the BeamO is the "thermometer of the future," able to not only measure temperature, but also provide feedback on heart and lung health.
There are electrodes along the side of the BeamO that allow it to detect blood oxygen levels and heart rate, while also performing a 1-lead ECG (similar to the Apple Watch ECG function).
A temperature scanner detects body temperature from the temporal artery, and with a Piezoelectric disc, it is able to capture chest or back acoustic soundwaves that can be provided to a physician during a telehealth appointment.
Withings says that the BeamO can provide a body checkup in under a minute, alerting users to fever, infection, and possible cardiovascular issues like atrial fibrillation.
BeamO is set to launch in June 2024, and it will cost $250.
