Apple Clarifies How Many Items Can Be Tracked in Find My

Apple today confirmed that up to 32 items can be added to the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad, up from a previous limit of 16.



Apple revealed this information in a support document updated today:

You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items.

We confirmed that Apple increased the item limit starting with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, but the change was not reflected on Apple's website until now.

Items that can be added to the Find My app include AirTags, newer MagSafe Wallets, select Beats headphones, third-party accessories with Find My support, and more. Once the items are added to the app, users can track the location of the items on a map in the Items tab across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

(Thanks, Nicolás Álvarez!)